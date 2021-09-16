RAYNE TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a wheel detached from a car headed north on Route 119 and struck the rear of a parked pickup truck near Washington Road on Sept. 10 at 10:06 p.m.
Troopers said the driver of the car, a 17-year-old female from Marion Center, was not injured, and no one was in the truck.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND CO.
State police in the Kiski Valley said two motorists escaped injury when a vehicle driven by George Krall, 94, of Robinson, pulled out from the Jonnet Flea Market parking lot and was struck by a vehicle driven by Adam J. Hite, 33, of Carrolltown, Cambria County.
The crash happened Sept. 3 at 8:18 a.m.
Neither driver was injured.
The Blairsville fire department was called to assist.