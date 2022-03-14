WHITE TOWNSHIP
State police reported a two-vehicle crash occurred at 6:35 p.m. March 2 near 1386 Oakland Ave., where a motorist attempted to make a left turn onto Oakland from the Papa John’s parking lot and was struck by another vehicle, according to a news release.
Police said nobody was injured and did not provide names of those involved.
o o o
A vehicle driven by Brandon R. Seybold, 23, of Indiana, struck a utility pole at 9:57 a.m. Saturday on West Pike near Walker Lane, according to state police.
Police said Seybold lost control on the snow-covered road and crossed over the oncoming lane. He was not injured.