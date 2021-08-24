CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Joseph S. Davison, 29, of New Kensington, went out of control and sheared off a Verizon pole on Lytle Road west of Elders Ridge Road on Saturday at 5:10 p.m.
Davison was not injured. Troopers said he was cited for driving on the wrong side of the roadway, for which Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. is awaiting a plea.
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
State police in the Kiski Valley said a car driven by Carol Jones, 79, of Slickville, struck a 6-year-old girl on Patton Road at County Road on Friday at 1:47 p.m. Troopers said the child was not injured but was taken by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
State police said Jones was cited for failure to drive on roadways laned for traffic. Washington Township (Westmoreland County) Magisterial District Judge Jason Buczak is awaiting a plea.