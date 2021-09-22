BLAIRSVILLE
A car parked in front of a house along the 400 block of East Market Street drifted backwards into another house and a business shortly after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Blairsville Borough Police Department said Ryan Knecht parked the Chevy Volt and left the vehicle, after which it drifted across the street into a house at 415 East Market and then rolled forward into Blairsville Beverage.
Police said there appeared to be no damage to the house at 415 East Market but significant damage to Blairsville Beverage.
Officers said Knecht’s car incurred only minor damage and could be driven from the scene.
No injuries were reported and the matter remains under investigation.
SMICKSBURG
State police at Punxsutawney said a vehicle was southbound on Glade Run Road on Saturday at 5:42 a.m. when, due to heavy fog, the driver could not see and traveled off the roadway.
State police reported no injuries in that accident on Glade Run at its intersection with West Kittanning Street.