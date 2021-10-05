BURRELL TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said two motorists appeared to be injured but neither were transported to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash Sept. 28 at 3:27 p.m. on Route 119 north of West Devinney Hollow Road.
Troopers said Kris G. Weaver, 57, of Black Lick, was southbound when he made a lane change into the path of a vehicle driven by David J. Slezak, 40, of Greensburg. State police said both vehicles were disabled by the crash.
CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Ricky W. Harmon, 43, of Saltsburg, was eastbound on Auen Road when his Jeep XJ veered off the right side of the roadway, struck a concrete barrier and rolled several times before coming to a final rest, blocking both lanes of traffic.
Troopers said the crash occurred on Sunday at 7:55 a.m., and that Harmon initially fled the scene but later responded to state police.
Troopers said he was cited for multiple traffic violations and Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. is awaiting pleas in Harmon’s case.