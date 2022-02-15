BLAIRSVILLE
Blairsville Borough Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle accident that occurred around 8:48 a.m. Saturday on East Chestnut and North Walnut streets.
Police said a vehicle driven by Adriene Chambers, of Blairsville, was traveling west on East Chestnut when it failed to clear the intersection with North Walnut and struck a southbound vehicle operated by Kevin Jones, also of Blairsville.
Police Chief Louis J. Sacco said there were no injuries and both motorists were able to drive their vehicles away from the scene.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
State police said Sandra K. Reinard, 71, of Commodore, lost control of her eastbound car at 8:43 a.m. Saturday on Route 240 west of Lovejoy Road, striking guard rails on both sides of the road before coming to final rest facing westbound.
Troopers said Reinard was not injured.