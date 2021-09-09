WHITE TOWNSHIP
A 20-year-old Marion Center woman suffered what state police at Troop A, Indiana, called a suspected minor injury after a three-vehicle crash on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. along Warren Road.
Troopers said Sarah A. Leicht was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by Glenn E. Ooten, 18, of Indiana, that impacted two other vehicles stopped as motorists waited for another driver to make a left turn.
State police said Ooten was not injured, nor were drivers Michelle E. Loughner, 28, of Shelocta, and Abigain M. Chamnik, 18, of Indiana.
SALTSBURG
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Constance L. Kotulak, 69, of Avonmore, Westmoreland County, was not injured when a motorist crossed the double yellow line on Salt Street, near the intersection with Washington Street, and struck her driver’s side mirror.
Kotulak said the driver of the other vehicle did not stop at the scene of the crash, which occurred Saturday at 11:41 a.m.