State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a pickup truck operated by John F. Scott, 21, of Northern Cambria, went out of control on state Route 580 on June 30 at 4:50 p.m., struck the west side berm and rolled over before coming to rest in the southbound lane of the highway.
Troopers said Scott was treated at Indiana Regional Medical Center for a laceration to his head, and cited for not driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch is awaiting a plea in the matter.
SALEM TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
On June 30 at 2:02 p.m., car driven by a 17-year-old Blairsville girl was westbound on Athena Drive at a high rate of speed, failed to negotiate a left hand curve and struck a wall.
The driver and an 18-year-old passenger from Saltsburg both were wearing seat belts and escaped injury. State police said the driver was cited for failure to remain in a traffic lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.