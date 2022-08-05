GREEN TOWNSHIP
A Cherry Tree man escaped injury when his pickup truck left Route 580 and crashed into a house at 12:18 a.m. Wednesday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High around 80F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 5, 2022 @ 2:22 am
GREEN TOWNSHIP
A Cherry Tree man escaped injury when his pickup truck left Route 580 and crashed into a house at 12:18 a.m. Wednesday.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said there was disabling damage to the vehicle operated by Edward J. Barnosky, 66, and damage to the foundation of the house.
Barnosky was cited for multiple violations. Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch is awaiting pleas in the case.
Commodore Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to assist at the scene.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday along the 1500 block of Oakland Avenue.
Indiana Fire Association and Citizens’ Ambulance assisted at the scene.
EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a motorist was taken by Citizens’ Ambulance to Indiana Regional Medical Center as a precaution because of the driver’s age, following a collision caused by a deer on Pollock Road north of Brady Road on Wednesday at 5:25 p.m.
Troopers say the motorist, who was not identified in the state police release, was southbound on Pollock Road at 25 mph when the deer jumped into her path.
State police said she swerved to avoid the deer and went down an embankment.
Troopers said the woman was awake and alert when Citizens’ Ambulance arrived at the scene.
While the vehicle was drivable and only had a flat driver’s side tire, it was towed from the scene by Pikel Towing because family members were going with the driver to IRMC.
Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.