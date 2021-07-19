WHITE TOWNSHIP
Three occupants of two pickup trucks refused medical treatment after a crash on July 12 at 4:03 p.m. along South Sixth Street at Ferguson Road.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Kalin A. Toney, 33, of Punxsutawney, was turning left and struck a truck driven by Brian C. Long, 52, of Homer City.
Troopers said Toney had a passenger, Zachary K. McNavish, 35, of Indiana.
o o o
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a motorist was cited for not driving on roadways laned for traffic when a Honda Passport crashed on July 9 at 1 a.m. on Martin Road near Hughes Road.
The motorist was not identified in the state police news release.
o o o
State police reported that a Nissan Maxima driven by Felisha Earle, 19, of Tioga County, struck a Subaru Forester that was legally parked in The Meadows parking lot at 8:21 p.m. Wednesday. Police said. Earle struck the vehicle while leaving a parking stall and then left the scene, but was located and identified through investigation.
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
Lori M. Groce, 39, of Indiana, escaped injury in a hit-and-run crash Monday at 8:14 p.m.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Groce was in her lane of traffic on Five Points Road near Buckley Road when another vehicle came over a hill and struck Groce’s vehicle.
Troopers said the driver of the other vehicle did not stop to exchange information.
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a car driven by Davonte M. Starkes, 26, of Youngstown, Ohio, was eastbound on Route 422 near the Chestnut Ridge Road Extension when the vehicle hydroplaned out of control and wound up being disabled in a ditch at 5:17 p.m. July 11.
Starkes was not injured, police said.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, reported a one-vehicle accident on July 10 at 2 a.m. on Starford Road near Teak Street.
Troopers said the driver, who was not identified, apparently was trying to avoid hitting a deer when the vehicle hit a ditch and sustained damage to its front end.
Mike’s Auto towed away the vehicle. Because the driver was not around when state police arrived, a citation was issued for an accident involving damage to an unattended vehicle or property.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
A crash occurred on Route 119 at the intersection with Lucerne Road at 7:40 a.m. July 11, when a Chevy Cobalt driven by Trever Day, 20, of Lucernemines, failed to make a turn onto Lucerne Road. State police reported that the front of the vehicle struck a metal traffic pole causing moderate damage to the vehicle; the pole sustained no damage. No injuries were reported.
o o o
No injuries were reported when a Ford Taurus driven by a 17-year-old male from Indiana had the front right tire burst while negotiating a left curve on Route 286 near Old Route 56 Highway West. State police reported the vehicle exited the roadway on the left-hand side and struck a PennDOT sign. Both the driver and his 16-year-old male passenger were wearing seatbelts.
CHEST TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
State police out of Punxsutawney reported a crash occurred along Westover Road at 8:16 p.m. June 27 when a Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old male from Cherry Tree was traveling southbound and lost control of the vehicle. Police said the vehicle crashed into a tree. Both the driver and a 16-year-old male passenger from Clymer were transported to Altoona Regional for possible injuries.