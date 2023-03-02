WHITE TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a piece of debris fell from a pickup truck along U.S. Route 119 about half a mile south of state Route 286 on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a piece of debris fell from a pickup truck along U.S. Route 119 about half a mile south of state Route 286 on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.
Troopers said the debris struck and damaged a car also traveling Route 119. State police said the driver of that vehicle went to the state police barracks in Indiana to report the incident and minor damage to the car’s side mirror and A-pillar. No injuries were reported.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said, on Monday at 8:08 p.m. on Route 110 about half a mile east of Tonkin Road, a car driven by Chelsie A. Landis, 33, of Lucernemines, struck a tree lying across both lanes of travel.
The car incurred disabling damage but Landis and a 3-year-old girl in the vehicle with her escaped injury.
SOUTH BEND TWP., ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said a car driven by Haley K. Usko, 20, of Avonmore, Westmoreland County, collided with a van operated by David M. Klingensmith, 73, of Spring Church, on Townsend Road just south of Apple Road.
The crash occurred on Feb. 23 at 12:42 p.m.
Usko refused transport to a hospital, but Klingensmith was taken by Oklahoma Volunteer Fire Department ambulance to Indiana Regional Medical Center with what was termed an injury of unknown severity.
Usko was cited for a traffic violation. Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland is awaiting a plea in the case.
