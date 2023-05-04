CENTER TOWNSHIP
One motorist suffered a slight injury in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday at 7:45 a.m. on Old Route 56 West at its intersection with Hilltop Road.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 2016 Jeep Wrangler operated by Kristie L. Cooper, 40, of Homer City, entered Old Route 56 without proper clearance and was going straight across the highway when it was struck by a 2016 Chevrolet Impala operated by a 17-year-old female from Aultman.
Troopers said the impact caused the Jeep to spin 180 degrees in a counterclockwise direction, then continue down a short embankment into a creek, while the other vehicle continued a short distance along Old Route 56 before becoming disabled.
State police said Cooper sustained a minor laceration above her left eye and was taken by Citizens’ Ambulance to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Neither the teenage driver of the other vehicle nor her two passengers, both age 13, reported any injuries.
State police were assisted at the scene by 119 Auto Towing and Homer City Fire Department.
o o o
At 11:13 a.m. Friday, a car eastbound on U.S. Route 422 north of Warren Road experienced mechanical failure and caught fire, according to state police at Troop A, Indiana.
Troopers said the driver, Daniel D. Stewart, 70, of Indiana, was able to escape with only minor injuries but he was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center by his employer.
Martin Diesel towed the vehicle away.
NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
An all-wheel-drive vehicle operated by Jessica L. Hanzely, 26, of Reynoldsville, went out of control on state Route 210 near Dutch Creek Road at 5:46 p.m. Monday and hit an embankment.
State police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, said Hanzely was not injured. Smith Towing & Repair removed the vehicle and Perry Township Volunteer Fire Company assisted at the scene.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
A State College motorist escaped injury when his car failed to stop for a stop sign on the U.S. Route 422 off-ramp to Sixth Street and rolled over, state police at Troop A, Indiana, said.
The crash happened on April 26 at 10:56 p.m.
State police said Jesaih M. Stepney, 23, was cited for failure to heed the stop sign. Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee is awaiting a plea in the matter.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a motorcycle overturned as it sought to avoid a car that had collided with a deer on Iselin Road north of Bosch Road on April 8 at 4:37 p.m.
Troopers said cycle operator Philip M. Vitalbo, 38, and passenger Stephanie J. Vitalbo, 32, both of Homer City, suffered what state police believed to be minor injuries but refused transport to Indiana Regional Medical Center.
