RAYNE TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a Honda CRV driven by Kim A. Leasure, 61, of Marion Center, was unable to avoid a rear-end collision with a Jeep Wrangler driven by Harry G. Shaffer, 53, of Commodore, on Monday at 5:48 a.m. along Route 119 North, west of Wrigden Run Road.
Troopers said both drivers appeared to have minor injuries but refused medical treatment.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a Buick Century driven by Neveah A. Martin, 19, of Robinson, failed to negotiate a left curve on Muir Road and struck a tree at 1:05 p.m. on July 28.
Troopers said Martin was not injured and was wearing a seat belt.
Her vehicle was towed from the scene.
State police said Clyde Volunteer Fire Company and Citizens’ Ambulance also assisted at the scene.