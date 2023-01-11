SOUTH BEND TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said Anthony W. Morales, 33, of Vandergrift, Westmoreland County, escaped injury when his vehicle struck a deer along state Route 210 approximately 776 feet north of Pine Hill Road on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
A 17-year-old female driver from West Lebanon, Indiana County, escaped injury when her car went out of control as it sought to negotiate a left curve on a wet West Lebanon Road on New Year’s Eve at 12:30 p.m. and struck a tree.
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said McDaniel’s Towing removed the car from the scene, and said the driver was cited for driving outside of traffic lanes.
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said a motorist who was not identified lost control on a ice/slush covered roadway and struck an embankment on the left side of state Route 1018. The vehicle wound up on its left side.
The accident happened at 5:58 a.m. Friday.
A deer struck a car along state Route 839 at 4:54 p.m. Jan. 5.
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said Jade E. Bellas, 28, of Dayton, escaped injury as did a 3-year-old male passenger, but Bellas was cited for failure to have insurance.
Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland is awaiting a plea in the matter.