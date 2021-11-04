ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
State police released a report on last week’s coal truck accident on Route 422 east of the juncture with Route 156.
Troopers said a Peterbilt truck operated by Ricky J. Reesman, 58, of Dayton, Armstrong County, was following a Workhorse Custom Chassis box van too closely Oct. 28 at 10:52 a.m. when he lost control and overturned, spilling several thousand pounds of coal on the roadway.
Both Reesman and the driver of the van, Jayde M. Burns, 27, of Vandergrift, Westmoreland County, were taken with possible injuries by Citizens’ Ambulance to Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Troopers said the van sustained functional impact while the coal truck had damage to its front right bumper and fender area.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
State police said an investigation continues into a one-vehicle crash on Oct. 11 at 10:48 a.m. along South Sixth Street north of Glenn Road.
Troopers said a Kia Rio operated by Taonna L. Simms, 22, of Indiana, was southbound when she swerved to the right and hit a culvert.
State police said the car went out of control on and off the road, then became airborne off an embankment and wound up in a ditch.
Troopers said Simms was able to exit the vehicle and was taken by Citizens’ Ambulance and a helicopter for medical evaluation.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
State police said a Jeep Renegade operated by Heather R. Kishlock, 41, of Homer City, failed to yield the right-of-way at a stop sign along Old Route 119 and Lucerne Road while making a right turn and crashed into a Hummer HU3 operated by Denise A. Seachrist, 56, of Homer City.
The crash occurred at 3:25 p.m. Oct. 29 and both drivers were taken by Citizens’ Ambulance to Indiana Regional Medical Center with possible injuries, police said.
Troopers said Kishlock was cited for failure to have required financial responsibility. Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee is awaiting a plea in that case.
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
A deer managed to disable two vehicles in its dying act Oct. 28 at 7:14 p.m. on Route 22 east of Gas Center Road.
State police said both drivers tried without success to avoid the animal.
First the deer was struck head-on by a Ford F350 driven by Ryan F. Czarnota, 35, of Perrysburg, N.Y., then it was struck by a Hyundai Elantra driven by Tristan L. Dehoyos, 20, of Williamsburg, Blair County.
State police said neither driver was injured.
SOUTH BEND TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries suffered in a two-vehicle accident Monday at 1:31 p.m. on Route 156 near Pond Drive.
State police at Kittanning said a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Chad D. Orr, 45, of Spring Church, struck a Honda CRV driven by Marie E. Baker, 64, of Leechburg.
Troopers said Baker’s vehicle went down a slight grass embankment and struck a utility pole.
Baker was traveling with a passenger, Lonnie J. Baker, 68, of Leechburg. They were taken by Citizens’ Ambulance to ACMH Hospital.