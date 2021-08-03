BURRELL TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, are investigating a motorcycle accident reported Sunday at 5:17 a.m. on Route 119 South near Snyder Lane.
Troopers said a 34-year-old Blairsville man was treated at the scene for facial injuries and transported to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said an unknown westbound vehicle crossed lanes on Route 422 near Cheese Run Road and took the side mirror off an eastbound vehicle driven by Michelle L. Polczynski, 33, of Revloc, Cambria County.
No injuries were reported in the crash that occurred Friday at 10:06 p.m.
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police at Kittanning said Lori E. Barrett, 31, of Dayton, and a 4-year-old passenger escaped injury when Barrett’s car struck a deer at 5:17 a.m. June 30 on Route 839 just south of Smith Road. Troopers said Dayton District Volunteer Fire Company, Dayton EMS and Mike’s Towing assisted at the scene.