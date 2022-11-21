NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
State police at Punxsutawney cited Jody Walker, 33, of Smicksburg, for crashing his vehicle at 7:22 p.m. Nov. 15 along Route 210, just south of Nichol Drive, according to police.
Walker was traveling with two passengers, Elisabeth Walker, 31, of Smicksburg, and a 12-year-old Smicksburg female.
The driver and both passengers were wearing their seat belts, and no airbags were deployed. There were no injuries associated with the crash, police said.
Magisterial District Judge Christopher Welch is awaiting a plea from Walker.
o o o
State police cited Kristin Richards, 19, of Home, for crashing her 2010 Lincoln MKS into a 2013 GMC Sierra at 2:37 p.m. Friday at the intersection between routes 210 and 119, according to police.
Richards was traveling south on Route 119 and was executing a right-hand turn onto Route 210 when her vehicle slid on the snow-covered roadway, crashing into a GMC Sierra that was stationary at a stop sign, according to police.
At the time of the crash, the roadway was covered with moderate to heavy snowfall, police said.
Magisterial District Judge Christopher Welch is awaiting a plea from Richards.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
State police cited Stephen Jones, 33, of Homer City, after a vehicle crash at 5:52 a.m. Thursday along Route 22 West, according to police.
Jones’ 2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser collided with a 2017 Toyota RAV4 driven by Mouhamadou Faye, 30, of Johnstown.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, according to police. Jones was not injured, but Faye was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service for a suspected minor injury.
Magisterial District Judge Kelly Hammers is awaiting a plea from Jones in the matter.
