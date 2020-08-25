BUFFINGTON TOWNSHIP
State police at Indiana said a 31-year-old Homer City man escaped injury in a vehicle-pedestrian accident Saturday at 8 p.m. on Camerons Road west of Shortcut Road. The driver of the car was identified as Amanda L. Dumm, 33, of Strongstown.
She and a passenger were not injured in the accident.
ARMAGH
State police at Indiana said three people escaped injury in an accident Aug. 16 at 2:48 p.m. on Route 56 near the intersection with East Philadelphia Street.
Troopers identified the driver of the first car as Richard J. Zello, 77, of Indiana. The driver of the second car was Laura L. Demco, 55, of Pittsburgh, who was traveling with a passenger, Joseph E. Tkac, 51, of White Oak, Allegheny County.
Police said the accident remains under investigation.