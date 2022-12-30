BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Each driver was cited after a two-vehicle crash Dec. 23 at 9:49 a.m. along U.S. Route 22 at its intersection with Corporate Campus Drive.
Troopers said a pickup truck driven by Juan M. Serpas Cedillos, 47, of Pittsburgh, failed to observe a stop sign and collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by Margaret L. Fancella, 58, of Indiana.
Serpas Cedillos was cited for driving at an unsafe speed and failing to observe traffic control signals. Fancella was cited for failure to have a driver’s license.
In both cases, Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. is awaiting a plea.
PLUMVILLE
A Home teenager was cited for driving at an unsafe speed, and then the count was withdrawn, after an accident on Christmas Eve at 7:45 p.m. along Indiana Street.
State police said the 17-year-old female was driving west on Indiana Street, just south of Corbett Avenue, when she failed to negotiate a left curve and her vehicle struck a ditch, incurring disabling damage to the vehicle.
The driver and her passenger, a 17-year-old Rural Valley boy, escaped injury.
