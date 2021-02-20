WHITE TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a vehicle was northbound on South Sixth Street near Lawer Henck Lane at 9:18 a.m. Friday when it went out of control and over an embankment into some shrubs and bushes. Minor damage was reported and the driver, who was not identified, was able to drive away from the scene.
BUFFINGTON TOWNSHIP
State police said a Ford F350 truck struck the rear of a United School District bus as it was stopped to offload passengers on Monday at 4:12 p.m. on Route 403 near Meadow Lane.
Troopers said the driver of the truck, who was not identified, failed to notice the bus had stopped and tried unsuccessfully to avoid a collision.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
State police said a car driven by Alissa N. Webb, 26, of Sagamore, swerved off Route 85 on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and struck an embankment. Troopers said Webb was trying to avoid a deer, but her car sustained disabling damage and had to be towed.