DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
State police in the Kiski Valley said a pickup truck operated by Chalmers D. Helman, 59, of Bradenville, rear-ended two other vehicles on Route 217 at its intersection with Lena Lane at 2:32 p.m. Saturday.
The drivers of the other vehicles were identified as Antonio R. Clark, 30, of Blairsville, and Janice M. Sprock, 58, of Latrobe. Neither were injured, but a 2-year-old girl in the same vehicle as Clark was examined by Mutual Aid Ambulance, but refused transport to a hospital.
Bradenville and Latrobe Number 5 volunteer firefighters assisted at the scene, as did Henry’s Hauling and Recovery.
Helman was cited for careless driving. Derry Township Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers is awaiting a plea in the case.
SALEM TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
State police in the Kiski Valley said a vehicle driven by Michael L. Duff, 48, of Slickville, slid on snow-covered Route 819, crossed the roadway and hit a utility pole at 6:03 a.m. Saturday.
Troopers said Duff was not injured. His vehicle was towed away by Watt’s Truck Center.