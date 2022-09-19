State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a car driven by John D. Leydic, 68, of Homer City, went through a stop sign from Lucerne Road Extension onto Old Route 119 in front of another vehicle, then sped up to avoid a collision and went out of control, hitting the front porch steps of a home along Old Route 119.
The crash occurred on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Troopers said Leydic was cited for a traffic violation and Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee is awaiting a plea in the matter.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a car driven by Christopher L. Falcone, 44, of Vintondale, for unknown reasons went off Route 403 at 8:08 a.m. on Wednesday and rolled onto its roof.
Troopers said Falcone was cited for multiple traffic violations. Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee is awaiting pleas in those matters.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a car driven by Renata J. Smith, 34, of Johnstown, went out of control on the East Philadelphia Street exit of Route 22 East and crashed on the grassy hill on the eastern side of that exit.
The crash happened shortly after midnight Sept. 7.
Troopers said Smith was not injured but her vehicle incurred disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene.