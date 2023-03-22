RAYNE TOWNSHIP
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a car driven by Brian H. Jodon, 32, of Plumville, struck a truck driven by David R. Cochran, 55, of Homer City, at 12:35 p.m. Thursday along U.S. Route 119 some 700 feet south of Washington Road.
Neither driver nor a passenger in Cochran’s truck were injured.
State police said Jodon was cited for following Cochran too closely and not being able to stop when Cochran was turning his truck into a nursing home lot.
Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch is awaiting a plea from Jodon in the matter.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a three-way crash occurred March 15 at 5:31 p.m. on Old William Penn Highway at Sharps Hill Road.
Troopers said Cheryl L. Ruddock, 46, of Shelocta, was injured when her vehicle struck a truck driven by Kevin M. Moreau, 32, of Indiana, which in turn struck a third vehicle driven by Regina L. Endress, 46, of Josephine.
Neither other driver was reported to be injured. Ruddock was flown to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Troopers said Ruddock’s car had disabling damage but the other two vehicles had only minor damage.
