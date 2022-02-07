MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP
A 47-year-old man from Glen Campbell was injured after the vehicle he was driving left the road and struck a utility pole at 10:29 p.m. Jan. 26 along Route 286 East, according to state police.
Police said in a news release the driver was flown to UPMC Altoona for treatment of injuries.
CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP
State police said a vehicle driven by Caitlyn K. McGaugh, 28, of West Lebanon, struck at tree at 9:44 a.m. Jan. 28 near Elders Ridge Road after she lost control while driving.
Police said she was not injured and was wearing a seat belt.