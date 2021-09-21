INDIANA
On Sunday at 1:59 a.m., Indiana Borough Police Department responded to a one-vehicle accident along South 14th Street.
Officers said a vehicle driven by Tyler Gonos, of Indiana, was observed to have crashed into a structure.
Police said the structure was unoccupied at the time of the crash and there were no injuries.
NEW FLORENCE, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
State police at Greensburg said a vehicle eastbound on state Route 711 went off the roadway and struck a utility pole, shortly after midnight Sunday. A witness said the vehicle appeared to be swerving all over the roadway, and also struck a mailbox along 15th Street.
Troopers said the driver, who was not identified, was found at an address along Osborne Street, where he admitted he had too much to drink and was driving, but said he did not know he had hit anything.