BANKS TOWNSHIP
Pennsylvania State Police responded to a hit-and-run crash after Annabel Wooster, 83, of Rossiter, struck a 17-year-old female pedestrian’s arm at 3:42 p.m. Thursday along Route 336 on Hemlock Lake Road.
Police said Wooster was traveling southbound on Hemlock Lake Road when she approached the juvenile, sideswiping her left arm with the passenger side mirror as Wooster attempted to pass her.
Wooster did not stop and continued traveling southbound after hitting the juvenile, according to police. Police said there were no injuries sustained as a result of the crash.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Pennsylvania State Police responded to a vehicle crash at 9:57 p.m. March 26 along Route 119.
According to police, the vehicle was operated by a 17-year-old male who was transporting another 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old female passenger at the time of the crash. Neither the driver nor passengers were injured, according to state police.
No further details regarding the accident were provided.