BURRELL TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a car and a sport utility vehicle collided at the intersection of Route 22 and Villa Road on Thursday at 12:45 p.m.
Troopers said neither the driver of the car, Vickie J. Carr, 53, of Blairsville, nor the driver of the SUV, Kristin N. Bish, 36, of Delmont, were injured in that crash.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, reported a three-vehicle crash on July 8 at 4:40 p.m. along South Sixth Street (Route 954).
Troopers said vehicles involved included a pickup truck driven by Peter J. Maggio, 68, of Homer City; a sport utility vehicle driven by Kaylee F. Kostan, 22, of Gallitzin, Cambria County; and a pickup truck driven by Shaun P. Teacher, 42, of Armstrong Township.
State police said Maggio’s truck and Kostan’s SUV were towed from the scene.