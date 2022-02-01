BLAIRSVILLE
Blairsville Borough Police Department reported a one-vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday along West Market Street.
Police said a vehicle driven by Denise Yantis, 41, of Indiana, was eastbound when she lost control and her vehicle slid off the roadway, hitting a decorative light pole owned by the borough.
Police said Yantis was not injured and her vehicle was drivable, but the pole incurred severe damage.
CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP
State police said a car driven by Caitlyn K. McGaugh, 28, of West Lebanon, went out of control on Route 286 West and struck a tree on Jan. 28 at 9:44 a.m.
Troopers said McGaugh was not injured. Hafer’s Towing was called to remove her car.
MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP
In a report regarding a traffic accident during last week’s snowy weather, state police said a 47-year-old man from Glen Campbell, who was not identified, slid off Route 286 about a quarter-mile west of Brown Road on Wednesday at 10:29 p.m. and struck a utility pole.
Troopers said the driver was taken by Citizens’ Ambulance to UPMC Altoona. They said the investigation into the crash continues.
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police said a mini-bus driven by Douglas A. Nichols, 62, of Dayton, collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by Renny J. Reed, 66, of Shanksville, Somerset County, at 2:19 p.m. Jan. 24 at the intersection of state routes 85 and 839.
Troopers said Reed’s SUV slid into a guide rail and was disabled. Martin Towing towed the vehicle away.
Neither Nichols, Reed, nor a passenger in Reed’s vehicle were injured, police said.