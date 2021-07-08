PINE TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Pamela A. Laney, 87, of Strongstown, suffered what appeared to be a minor injury after a one-vehicle crash into a Dollar General store at 14609 Ben Franklin Highway.
Troopers said Laney was attempting to pull into a lined parking stall in the Dollar General lot but, instead of braking, she accelerated over the curb and into the side of the building.
State police said there was no damage to the building and minor front end damage of Laney’s Jeep Cherokee.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a sport utility vehicle driven by Shalonda E. Keith, 43, of Indiana, collided with a Jeep Compass driven by Julie A. Smith, 59, also of Indiana, at the intersection of Ben Franklin Road South and Warren Road on Sunday at 7:55 p.m.
Both drivers escaped injury.