DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
State police said a vehicle driven by Miriam Rebeca Juarez, 39, of Indiana, was westbound on Pizza Barn Road at 10:06 p.m. Dec. 1 when it failed to stop at a clearly posted stop sign and struck a vehicle driven by Joseph A. Palmer, 26, of Josephine, which in turn struck a tree.
Troopers said neither driver was injured. Juarez was cited for multiple traffic violations for which Derry Township Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers is awaiting a plea.
SALEM TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Two drivers were cited after a three-vehicle crash Nov. 29 at 12:05 p.m. on Route 22 near Oakhill Road.
State police said Andre L. Hazlip, 55, of Blairsville, and John P. Behrenberg, 24, of New Alexandria, were westbound in the left lane on Route 22, while a vehicle driven by Michael T. Allen, 64, of Johnstown, was in the right lane.
Troopers said Behrenberg braked in front of Hazlip, who couldn’t stop in time and swerved over into the path of Allen’s vehicle, striking its left front side. Allen’s vehicle then went off the highway and struck an embankment.
Washington Township (Westmoreland County) Magisterial District Judge Jason Buczak is awaiting pleas from both Hazlip and Behrenberg on multiple counts, including failure to stay in traffic lanes in Hazlip’s case and careless driving in Behrenberg’s case.