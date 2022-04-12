CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
An unknown driver struck the vehicle of Daniel Weaver, 44, of Carrolltown, before driving away at 6:37 a.m. April 1 along Route 553, according to state police at Indiana.
Weaver was not injured during the incident, but police don’t know whether the other driver received injuries.
SHELOCTA
A driver in Shelocta Borough slightly struck a utility pole after swerving to miss a deer at 2:07 a.m. Saturday while traveling south on State Route 156, according to state police at Indiana.
The vehicle operator claimed they were uninjured, but their vehicle, a 2009 Cadillac, sustained minor damage to the front left bumper and fender. The pole was not damaged, according to police.