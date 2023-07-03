State police reported that on June 25, they responded to a crash that occurred around 11:13 a.m. on South Main Street. Mary Ann Leamer, 48, of Patton, and Sylvia G. Ferrara, 87, of Rossiter, crashed at the intersection of Cherry Street and South Main Street.
Police say Leamer, who was driving a 2017 Nissan Altima, pulled out in front of Ferrara’s 2021 Toyota Prius as Ferrara was traveling south, causing a collision.
Both vehicles were disabled and towed away from the scene. Ferrara and her passenger, Yong K. Kerr, 81, of Punxsutawney, were transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center by Citizen’s Hose Co. No. 5 for possible injuries.
Leamer did not sustain any injuries and was cited with a summary offense for failing to heed a traffic control device. Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch is awaiting a plea from Leamer in the matter.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
On June 26, 2023, State police said they responded to a crash that occurred around 12:08 p.m. June 26 on Westinghouse Road.
According to police, Charles W. Kuncher, 62, of Derry, was traveling on his 2006 custom Saxon motorcycle when he lost control and crashed.
Kuncher was taken to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville for a suspected serious injury. Police cited him with a summary offense for an invalid inspection.
