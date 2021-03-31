BURNSIDE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
State police at Punxsutawney are investigating a one-vehicle accident that resulted in logs being spilled onto Route 219 about two-tenths of a mile west of Solley Road.
Troopers said the truck driven by Joseph E. Carney, 23, of Hamilton, Jefferson County, failed to negotiate a right curve at 3:15 p.m. Monday and overturned into the northbound lane of Route 219, while logs on that truck spilled out onto the southbound lane.
State police said Carney appeared to be injured but refused to be taken to a hospital. A passenger in his truck was not injured.
Troopers said Carney was cited with careless driving and other minor traffic offenses before Houtzdale Magisterial District Judge James Brian Glass.