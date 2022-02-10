BLAIRSVILLE
The Blairsville Borough Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle accident on or about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday on Dixon Street near the U.S. Route 22 intersection.
Police said a vehicle operated by Dennis Rose, of Blairsville, was parked at Dean’s Diner.
When backing out of the parking lot onto Dixon Street, the BBPD report continued, Rose backed out into the path and collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Lester Yarnell Jr., of Stillwater, Columbia County.
Both vehicles were driveable, police said, but Rose was transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center by private vehicle for a minor injury.
PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
No injuries were reported in a three-car crash Monday at 5:33 p.m. on U.S. Route 422 at its intersection with Blystone Drive.
State police at Kittanning said a car driven by Jordan R. Johns, 24, of Kittanning, was westbound on Route 422, while cars driven by Dylan J. Shankle, 20, of Rural Valley, and Rory E. Farester-Hohl, 23, of State College, were stopped and another vehicle was waiting to turn left.
Troopers said the car driven by Johns was unable to stop before making contact with the other vehicles, pushing Shankle’s car into Farester-Hohl’s vehicle. Minor damage was reported to each.
State police said Mahoney’s Towing assisted at the scene.