DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
State police said a semi-trailer truck driven by Loleta G. Day, 64, of Blairsville, began to spin as she tried to slow it down on Route 22 near Livermore Road on Tuesday at 6:37 a.m.
Troopers said the spinning rig struck a pickup truck driven by John M. Belinda, 55, of Dunlo.
Both drivers reported they were not injured, but a passenger in Belinda’s truck, Elizabeth F. Belinda, 54, of Dunlo, was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center with what state police suspected to be a minor injury.
Troopers said Day was cited for driving at an unsafe speed. Derry Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers is awaiting a plea from Day.
State police were assisted at the crash scene by New Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department, Mutual Aid Ambulance and Hafer’s Towing.
o o o
State police said a Lycoming County motorist and her 15-year-old passenger escaped injury when their car went out of control on snow-covered Route 22 and struck the rear of a tractor-trailer about a tenth of a mile east of Euclid Lane on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
The driver of the rig, Rod E. Grimes, 57, of Clyde, Ohio, also escaped injury. State police said Patsy L. Brown, 63, of South Williamsport, was cited for driving at an unsafe speed.
Hafer’s Towing, Mutual Aid Ambulance and Blairsville Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene. Derry Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers is awaiting a plea from Brown.