BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Two motorists escaped injury when their vehicles collided along Route 36 at its intersection with Elderberry Hill Road on Friday at 1:54 p.m.
The drivers were identified by state police at Punxsutawney as Linda L. Unsworth, 77, of Rossiter, and Daniel W. Stambaugh, 23, of Mahaffey.
GASKILL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
State police at Punxsutawney said Courtney L. O’Dell, 31, of Punxsutawney, appeared to suffer a minor injury but refused to be transported to a hospital after the van in which she was riding struck a deer on Route 36 on Friday at 7:35 p.m.
Troopers said the van was driven by Kaili M. Wolbert, 26, of Punxsutawney. State police said she was not injured nor another passenger, Clarissa J. Beer, 29, of Mayport.
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police at Kittanning said a vehicle driven by Gary P. Moser, 37, of Kittanning, struck and caused disabling damage to a vehicle driven by Christ D. Schlabach, 35, of Dayton, at 8:06 a.m. on Thursday on State Route 1018 east of Scaife Lane.
No injuries were reported. State police were assisted on the scene by Dayton District Volunteer Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and PennDOT.