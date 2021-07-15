COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police at Kittanning said one motorist was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 3:57 p.m. along Route 839 north of Route 1026.
Troopers said a Mazda 6 automobile driven by Grant D. Brison, 22, of Dayton, was southbound on Route 839 and Brison was attempting a left turn onto Route 1026 when his vehicle was struck by a northbound Jeep Liberty driven by Shelby L. Cessna, 20, of Dayton.
Troopers said Cessna was negotiating a left curve on Route 839 when the two vehicles collided. State police said Brison’s vehicle went off a grass embankment and struck an Old Mahoning Baptist Church sign before coming to rest on Route 1026.
State police said Cessna was not injured, while Brison suffered an injury of unknown severity but declined to be transported to a hospital.