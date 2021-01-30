WHITE TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Donald J. Rummell, 27, of Johnstown, escaped injury when his car went out of control on Route 954 (South Sixth Street), struck the guide rail on the left side of the road and then struck the guide rail on the right side of the road where it came to rest.
The crash happened on Tuesday at 10:59 p.m. south of Lucerne Road.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
State police said a car driven by a New Florence man went out of control on Jan. 18 at 11:55 a.m. and wound up on the left side of Route 119 South.
Troopers said the man was not injured but he was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center for a blood draw.
A docket regarding the case is not available on the state court website.