PORTER TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
A motorcycle driver lost control of their vehicle and struck the embankment on the right side of the highway, ejecting the driver off the motorcycle, at 8:35 p.m. April 14 along Porter Road, according to Pennsylvania state police at Punxsutawney.
The driver was flown to Pittsburgh Presbyterian Hospital after sustaining serious injuries, state police said. Jefferson County EMS, Ringgold fire department, Dayton fire department and Brosius Towing assisted on the scene.
BIG RUN BOROUGH, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Ronald Snyder, 77, of Punxsutawney, and passenger Joan Snyder, 75, of Punxsutawney, crashed into a utility pole after Ronald lost control of the vehicle on the snow-covered road at 2:23 p.m. April 18 while traveling northbound on Route 119, West Main Street, according to state police at Punxsutawney.
Ronald Snyder was not injured, but Joan Snyder was transported to Punxsutawney Area Hospital for unknown injuries she sustained during the accident, according to police. Big Run volunteer fire department and Brosius Towing assisted police on scene.