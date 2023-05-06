BLAIRSVILLE
Blairsville Borough Police are investigating two vehicle accidents reported Thursday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
BLAIRSVILLE
Blairsville Borough Police are investigating two vehicle accidents reported Thursday.
The first one happened in the morning at the intersection of South Morrow and East Brown streets. Police said Taylor Alfs, of Monahans, Texas, was driving a pickup and towing a trailer headed south on Morrow when, as he turned right onto Brown, the trailer knocked over a street sign and a fire hydrant.
Minor damage was reported to the trailer.
o o o
Some hours later, between 12:45 and 2:14 p.m., a hit-and-run incident was reported along East Market Street.
Vickie Baxter, of Black Lick, said someone hit her driver’s side mirror as her vehicle was parked along the 100 block of East Market.
Police said security footage is being reviewed to see if the incident was caught on video.
Anyone with information about this matter is asked to call Blairsville Borough Police Department at (724) 459-7555.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.