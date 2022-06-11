BURRELL TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a car driven by Joseph S. Henigin, 58, of Blairsville, hit a house along Lear Road off Route 217 on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Troopers said Henigin sought to negotiate a left curve on Route 217 when his car went off the northbound shoulder and plowed into the house.
No one was hurt inside the house but Henigin was flown by Stat Medevac with what troopers described as non-life-threatening injuries to UPMC Altoona.
Blairsville Volunteer Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and Hafer Towing assisted at the scene.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash along Old Route 56 at its intersection with Hilltop Road on Jan. 3 at 4:50 p.m.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, identified the drivers as Monsurat O. Owoseni, 24, of Elmora, Cambria County, and Maggie L. Buggey, 19, of Indiana.