BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
State police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, said a pickup truck operated by Stephen R. Clark, 33, of Big Run, went out of control on Sandy Ridge Road, struck an embankment and rolled over several times, ending up on its roof, in a crash at 7:39 p.m. on July 27.
Troopers said Clark was flown by StatMedevac to UPMC Altoona as was his passenger, Barbara J. Fetterman, 45, of Punxsutawney.
Brosius Towing Services, Big Run and Mahaffey volunteer firefighters, and paramedics from Mahaffey and Curwensville assisted.
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash on July 27 at 5:30 p.m. along state Route 839 south of Open Road.
Troopers said a vehicle driven by Matthew D. Prentice, 36, of Dayton, collided with a vehicle driven by Janel J. Bowser, 37, of Freeport.
Three children also were in Bowser’s vehicle.
COWANSHANNOCK TWP., ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, are investigating a one-vehicle crash on July 4 at 2:36 a.m. on Route 210.
Troopers said a vehicle driven by John J. Young, 33, of Vandergrift, went out of control, struck steps in the front yard of a residence, and landed in a ditch.
Troopers said Young was found to be under the influence and arrested, but no docket has been recorded on the state courts website.
Young refused hospital transport by Citizens’ Ambulance for a suspected minor injury.