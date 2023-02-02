WHITE TOWNSHIP
At 7:23 a.m. on Tuesday, state police at Troop A, Indiana, said, a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 16-year-old Indiana female was eastbound on state Route 286 approaching Helman Road when it lost control on the snow covered roadway.
Troopers said the vehicle crossed the center double line, striking a Subaru operated by Brooke A. Brewer, 26, of Clymer, before overturning. Brewer's vehicle came to rest in the north right ditch.
State police said both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene. Troopers said all involved, including two boys ages 8 and 1 in Brewer's vehicle, sustained minor injuries and were transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center.
State police said the 16-year-old motorist was cited for driving at an unsafe speed.
At 10:58 a.m. on Tuesday, state police at Troop A, Indiana, said, a Ford Focus driven by Dexter R. Fyock, 72, of Clymer, was traveling westbound on Allison Road and proceeded through the stop sign at state Route 403 without yielding to a Toyota Highlander operated by Nancy L. Stonebraker, 70, of Marion Center, which was northbound on Route 403.
Troopers said Stonebraker could not stop and struck Fyock's vehicle, and both units crossed the southbound lane of Route 403 and struck a metal pole building on private property.
State police said Fyock had to be removed by mechanical means due to damage to the driver side door, and was taken by Citizens' Ambulance to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Troopers said Stonebraker sustained what was suspected to be a minor injury but refused transport to IRMC.
At 1:36 p.m. on Jan. 26, state police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, said, a Freightliner Cascadia rig operated by Jared J. Scott, 42, of Canton, Ohio, was southbound on Walston Road and making a left-hand turn onto Ellermeyer Road, when his rig struck the stop sign at that intersection but failed to stop.
State police said the vehicle and driver were identified. State police said no injuries were reported and the rig did not sustain any damage.
