WHITE TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said two vehicles were involved in an accident at 12:59 p.m. March 16 in the Eat’n Park parking lot along Oakland Avenue.
Troopers said the drivers exchanged insurance information and each left under their own power. No charges were filed.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Rylee E. McCully, 22, of Homer City, escaped injury when her car drifted off Old Route 56 into a ditch on March 21 at 5:09 p.m.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said McCully’s car wound up striking a utility pole.
Homer City Fire Department assisted at the crash scene.
PINE TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Brandon J. Morgan, 37, of Clymer, escaped injury when his pickup truck struck a ditch and became stuck along School Street west of Route 403, on March 27 at 10:14 p.m..
Morgan told troopers he swerved to miss a deer. Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch is awaiting a plea from Morgan on multiple traffic violations.
ELDERTON, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police at Kittanning said an accident at 7:54 a.m. Sunday remains under investigation along Route 422 West some 200 feet east of the juncture with North Main Street.
Troopers said one of the drivers involved fled the scene. Remaining at the scene were the driver of the other vehicle, Gary C. Duncan, 69, of Shelocta, and his passenger, Sandra Duncan, 66, also of Shelocta, who escaped injury.