INDIANA
Indiana Borough police said two vehicles collided at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday at Sixth and Water streets and one of the vehicles then hit a car on the sales lot at the Delaney dealership.
One motorist was reported to be injured. Citizens’ Ambulance Service and Indiana fire department assisted police at the scene of the crash. Police withheld the names of those involved.
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
A Lexus ES350 driven by Mohammed Aljohani, of Indiana, ran off Route 422 and hit a guard rail near Five Points Road at 2:46 a.m. Saturday, state police reported.
No one was reported to be injured.
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
A Chevrolet C10 driven by Jason Pazak, 50, of Saltsburg, hit an embankment along Bush Road at 5:28 p.m. Saturday and overturned, state police reported. Police said no one was injured.
o o o
State police reported that a Honda Pilot drive by Lisa Shannon, of Saltsburg, slid on snow on Pump Station Road and hit a utility pole at 1:15 p.m. Jan. 16.
Shannon, 47, was not reported to have been injured.
SALEM TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Kenneth Deel, of Heilwood, escaped injury at 7:50 a.m. Friday when fire started under the hood of the Hyundai Entourage he was driving on Route 22, state police said. Deel, 52, pulled the vehicle off the road near Lake Drive and extinguished the fire.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
A Honda Accord slid on ice on Route 981 and plowed into a ditch at 5:12 a.m. Saturday, state police reported.
Troopers at Kiski Valley said the driver, Amelia Kurtz, of Laughlintown, was uninjured.
o o o
State police reported that Ashley Boehm, of Seward, escaped injury at 9:19 a.m. Saturday when the Toyota Camry she was driving hit a guardrail along Rushwood Road.
o o o
Dale Stager, 20, of Kettering, Ohio, was injured at 12:29 a.m. Monday when the Toyota Yaris he was driving ran over a curb along Route 22, hit a road sign and overturned, according to state police.
Stager was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance paramedics to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville for treatment.
SOUTH BEND TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police at Kittanning said the rear view mirror was sheared off a Ford F250 Supercab as it was northbound on Craig Run Road some 800 feet south of Wherry School Road on Thursday at 12:58 p.m.
Troopers said the Ford operated by Edward Gamble, 75, of Avonmore, was struck by a southbound Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck. The name of the driver of that vehicle was not released.
Troopers said Gamble and passenger Agnes M. Gamble, 70, also of Avonmore, were not injured. No information was available regarding those in the other vehicle.