CENTER TOWNSHIP
Three people were taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center with various injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday at 6:40 a.m. on U.S. Route 119 just south of Lucerne Road.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a pickup truck driven by Johnathan M. Elliott, 30, of Homer City, ran into a dump truck driven by Timothy B. Chappell Jr., 46, of Vintondale.
Troopers said the two vehicles traveled an additional 300 feet before coming to a final rest.
Elliott was transported by Citizens’ Ambulance to IRMC along with two children, a 5-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy. All were in seat belts or safety seats and the two children reportedly had minor injuries.
State police said Elliott was cited for driving at an unsafe speed. Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee is awaiting a plea in the matter.
PINE TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, have released details of a three-vehicle crash that occurred during heavy traffic triggered by a fatal crash nearby on Aug. 18.
On Ben Franklin Highway south of Varner Lane, not far from where a 19-year-old Northern Cambria woman was killed and another seriously hurt in the collision of a car and tractor-trailer, three vehicles were involved in a double rear-end crash that led to charges against the first driver of following the other motorists too closely.
Troopers said John R. Babyak, 80, of Heilwood, was not injured, but the driver in front of him, Donna J. Graham, 63, of Homer City, was taken by Citizens’ Ambulance to Indiana Regional Medical Center for what troopers termed a suspected minor injury.
In turn, their vehicles struck a third driven by Edwin F. Augustine, 68, of Ebensburg, who was not injured.
Babyak later pleaded guilty to one count of following too closely before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch.
SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a vehicle driven by Patricia A. Hunter, 73, of Indiana, collided with a vehicle driven by Donald L. Barton, 69, of Home, at the intersection of Routes 954 and 85 on Nov. 19 at 12:32 p.m.
Both drivers escaped injury but both vehicles had to be towed, troopers said.
State police said Hunter was cited for failure to obey traffic-control devices. Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch is awaiting a plea in the matter.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. is awaiting pleas to multiple charges filed by state police at Troop A, Indiana, against a New Florence man after a one-vehicle crash on Nov. 18 at 6:08 p.m. along Hood Road half a mile south of Mulligan Hill Road.
Troopers said William Q. Anderson, 27, lost control of his car, which went off the road and struck a fence. State police said Anderson left the scene after the crash but later was cited.
PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said a car driven by Jacquelyn T. Shaffer, 54, of Cowansville, stopped in its lane by heavy traffic conditions was rear-ended on Nov. 18 at 2:38 p.m. by a car driven by Stella M. Troy, 21, of Washington, D.C., on U.S. Route 422 at Gibson School Road.
Neither driver reported injuries, nor did passengers in Shaffer’s car, and damage was described for both vehicles as minor.
Troopers said Troy was cited for driving a vehicle at an unsafe speed. Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland is awaiting a plea in the matter.
o o o
Later in the afternoon on that same day, state police at Troop D, Kittanning, said a pickup truck struck a deer that ran into its path on state Route 210 a quarter-mile north of the intersection with Route 422.
Troopers said a dead deer was seen in the grass on the right side of the roadway but the truck driver was not injured and the vehicle incurred functional front end damage but could be driven away.
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said a 17-year-old Spring Church driver was cited for driving his vehicle at an unsafe speed after a crash involving another vehicle driven by Amy L. O’Brien, 63, of Kittanning.
The crash happened on Nov. 15 at 4:30 p.m. along Margaret Road some 1,600 feet north of Saint Paul Road.
No injuries were reported.