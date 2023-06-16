Brady Smyers, 23, of Marion Center, was cited for six summary traffic offenses after crashing his vehicle at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday along Rice Road, just south of Purchase Line Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Troop A, Indiana.
Smyers was cited for not driving on roadways laned for traffic, not driving on the right side of a roadway, driving a vehicle at an unsafe speed, abandonment of vehicles, not giving immediate notice of the accident to police department and violation of restraint systems.
Smyers was traveling northbound on Rice Road when his 2010 Audi A4 left the east side of the roadway. Smyers got back onto the roadway then veered off the east side again before crossing over Rice Road and leaving the west side of the roadway. Smyers then struck a tree, causing his vehicle to flip onto its roof.
Police said Smyers was not transported to any medical facilities, and they do not know if he was injured.
Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher Welch is currently awaiting Smyers’ plea on the matter.
Tracy Hankinson, 44, of Starford, was cited with failing to follow traffic control signals after driving through a red light and hitting another vehicle at 1:48 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection between Wayne Avenue and Rose Street, state police at Troop A, Indiana, reported.
Hankinson was traveling north on Wayne Avenue in her 2018 Ford Escape when she failed to stop at the red light intersection with Rose Street. Hankinson struck a 2023 Toyota Tacoma that was exiting a parking lot adjacent to the intersection onto Rose Street.
Neither Hankinson nor the driver of the Toyota Tacoma were injured as a result of the accident, police said.
Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne Steffee is currently awaiting Hankinson’s plea on the matter.
