Rayne Township
State troopers from Punxsutawney reported that a Mercedes-Benz ML350 driven by Naila Elkassas, of DuBois, hit a deer on Route 119 near Pollock Road at 8:03 p.m. July 30.
Elkassas, 56, suffered a minor injury and the car required towing, according to the report.
Derry Township
State police withheld the name of a motorcyclist who was injured Aug. 2 in a wreck on Pizza Barn Road near Green Thumb Road.
The motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve, and the driver was thrown from the motorcycle when it failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the road at 2:30 p.m., troopers at Kiski Valley reported.
The driver was sent by medical helicopter to an unspecified regional trauma center for treatment of a possible serious injury, according to the report. Police said the investigation was ongoing and the driver could face charges for multiple violations.