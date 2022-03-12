SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a motorist wound up in a ditch along Route 210 just north of Smyrna Road on Wednesday at 8:55 a.m.
The driver told troopers she was northbound on Route 210 and attempting to negotiate a left hand curve when she slid off the snow-covered road onto the berm of the road and over a small embankment.
State police said the rear end of the vehicle, a Subaru Accent, struck a utility pole, incurring a broken rear window.
Troopers said the pole was not damaged and the woman was able to drive away without injury.