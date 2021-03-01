HOMER CITY
State police at Indiana, said no injuries were reported in a two-car crash Feb. 21 at 12:28 p.m. on Route 119 at Route 56.
Troopers said Seth Repko, 39, of Indiana, was driving a Mercedes-Benz 4 Matic, and Charles Kendall, 70, of Blairsville, was driving a Nissan Versa.
Troopers said Repko had a passenger, Elizabeth A. Leopold, 37, of Greensburg.
SALEM TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
State police in the Kiski Valley said a Saltsburg woman suffered a minor injury when her sport utility vehicle was struck by a car driven by a New Florence man.
Troopers said Kevin Rose, 32, of New Florence, was eastbound on Route 22 when he failed to slow for traffic stopped at a steady red signal and, despite his attempt to leave the roadway, his car struck the vehicle driven by Anna McCuch, 26, of Saltsburg.
Troopers said Rose was cited for careless driving following the crash on Feb. 25 at 7:59 p.m.
Mutual Aid EMS and Barry Kelley’s Towing assisted at the scene.